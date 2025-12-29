Iraq ranks sixth worldwide for lowest electricity prices in 2025

Shafaq News– Baghdad

Iraq clinched sixth place globally and second in the Arab world for electricity prices in 2025, according to Global Petrol Prices.

The figures shared showed that residential electricity costs $0.014 per kilowatt-hour, down from $0.015, while commercial rates are $0.046 per kilowatt-hour.

Ethiopia leads the world with the lowest electricity price at $0.005 per kilowatt-hour, followed by Cuba and Sudan at $0.006. Angola and Bhutan charge $0.013 per kilowatt-hour, with Kyrgyzstan in seventh place at $0.017. At the opposite end, Bermuda tops the list of the most expensive electricity at $0.500, followed by Ireland at $0.448.

Within the Arab region, Sudan offers the cheapest electricity, with Iraq close behind. Syria’s rates are $0.019 per kilowatt-hour, Egypt’s $0.023, Qatar’s $0.032, Oman’s $0.036, and Algeria’s $0.044.