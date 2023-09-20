Baghdad announces production capacity of 24,000 megawatts last summer

Shafaq News / The Minister of Electricity, Ziad Ali Fadel, announced on Wednesday that the ministry's production capacity has reached 24,000 megawatts during the current summer season, which is drawing to a close.

This announcement was made during a joint press conference held with the head of the local government of Nineveh province, which the minister visited today.

Minister Fadel stated during the conference that, in line with the directives of Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and in accordance with the government program aimed at reducing reliance on imported gas, they have initiated the implementation of combined cycle projects at the Qayyarah power station, which do not require fuel for operation.

He also noted that exemptions have been granted to Ninawa Province during the winter to ensure the sustainability of electricity supply.

Furthermore, Minister Fadel expressed his commitment to achieving a production capacity of 24,000 megawatts since assuming his role, and he highlighted their success in reaching this milestone during the current summer season, ensuring a stable and sustainable electricity supply.

The Governor of Nineveh, during the conference, expressed appreciation for the efforts of the Minister of Electricity in developing the electricity sector and improving the hours of electricity supply in the province, which has witnessed significant improvements compared to previous years. He added that they aspire to continue these improvements during the upcoming winter peak period.