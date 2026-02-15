Taiwan: China is the real threat after Munich security conference

Shafaq News- Taipei/ Munich

Taiwan on Sunday called China the “real threat” to regional security, rejecting Beijing’s appeal to uphold the UN Charter during remarks at the Munich Security Conference.

In a statement, Taiwanese Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung accused China of hypocrisy after Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi warned at the forum that some countries were “trying to split Taiwan from China,” blamed Japan for rising tensions, and framed the issue as a defense of the postwar international order and UN principles.

Beijing’s recent military activities around Taiwan violate the UN Charter’s prohibition on the use or threat of force, Lin said, adding that Taiwan’s sovereignty has “never belonged to the People’s Republic of China,” citing historical facts, objective reality, and international law.

Senior Taiwanese officials were not invited to the annual Munich gathering, which brought together more than 60 heads of state and government and around 100 ministers to discuss European security and global dynamics.

China considers democratically-governed Taiwan part of its territory and conducted large-scale military drills near the island in late December under the name “Justice Mission 2025,” part of recurring operations around Taiwan. Beijing says Taiwan was returned to China in 1945 and argues that questioning its claim undermines the postwar order. Taipei counters that sovereignty was transferred to the Republic of China, not the PRC, which did not yet exist at the time.