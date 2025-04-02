US reaffirms Taiwan support as China extends military drills

Shafaq News/ The United States reaffirmed its commitment to "peace and stability" across the Taiwan Strait on Wednesday, opposing any unilateral attempts to alter the status quo "through force or coercion" after China extended large-scale military exercises around Taiwan for a second day.

“Once again, China’s aggressive military activities and rhetoric toward Taiwan only serve to exacerbate tensions and put the region’s security and the world’s prosperity at risk,” State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said in a statement.

Despite Beijing’s “intimidation tactics and destabilizing behavior,” the US remains committed to its allies and partners, including Taiwan, she added.

China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) Eastern Theater Command said its army, navy, air force, and rocket forces conducted joint military drills near Taiwan as part of the "Strait Thunder-2025A" exercises, which were not announced in advance.

PLA spokesperson Senior Colonel Shi Yi said ground forces carried out “live-fire long-range strike drills” in the East China Sea, targeting simulated key ports and energy facilities. The exercises “achieved the intended results,” he added.

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry reported that 71 Chinese aircraft and 21 navy ships participated in the drills, with PLA Navy vessels led by the aircraft carrier Shandong entering Taiwan’s response zone. It condemned the maneuvers as “irrational provocations” and vowed to defend its sovereignty.