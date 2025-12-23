Iraq tops Turkish grain exports with $871M+ imports in 2025

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Ankara

Iraq ranked as the largest importer of grain, legumes, and oilseed products from southeastern Turkiye between January and November 2025, with imports totaling $871.9 million, Southeast Anatolian Cereals, Pulses, Oil Seeds and Products Exporters' Association (GAIB) said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the association said the shipments—despite a 15.4% year-on-year decline—included key food items such as wheat, flour, pasta, bulgur, lentils, and chickpeas.

Syria ranked second among export destinations, with shipments rising 47.7% to $369.4 million, while exports to the United States reached $265.8 million, placing it among the region’s top three markets.

The association also reported a 17.3% increase in exports to African countries over the same period.