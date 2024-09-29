Iraq ranks fourth-largest importer from Turkiye in August

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TURKSTAT) announced that Iraq ranked fourth among the countries importing from Turkiye in August.

In its report, TURKSTAT noted that "exports reached $22.048 billion, reflecting a 2.3% increase, while imports totaled $27.040 billion, a decrease of 10.7% compared to August 2023."

The report highlighted Germany as the main export partner, with exports amounting to $1.674 billion, followed by the United States at $1.339 billion and the United Kingdom at $1.242 billion.

"Iraq ranked fourth with imports valued at $1.122 billion, followed closely by the UAE at $1.020 billion." The report indicated that "the top five countries accounted for 29% of total exports in August 2024."

Iraq predominantly imports goods, commodities, and food products from neighboring countries, especially Turkiye and Iran, with lesser amounts from the Gulf states and Jordan.