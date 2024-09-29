Iraq ranks fourth-largest importer from Turkiye in August

Iraq ranks fourth-largest importer from Turkiye in August
2024-09-29T08:51:09+00:00

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TURKSTAT) announced that Iraq ranked fourth among the countries importing from Turkiye in August.

In its report, TURKSTAT noted that "exports reached $22.048 billion, reflecting a 2.3% increase, while imports totaled $27.040 billion, a decrease of 10.7% compared to August 2023."

The report highlighted Germany as the main export partner, with exports amounting to $1.674 billion, followed by the United States at $1.339 billion and the United Kingdom at $1.242 billion.

"Iraq ranked fourth with imports valued at $1.122 billion, followed closely by the UAE at $1.020 billion." The report indicated that "the top five countries accounted for 29% of total exports in August 2024."

Iraq predominantly imports goods, commodities, and food products from neighboring countries, especially Turkiye and Iran, with lesser amounts from the Gulf states and Jordan.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon