Dollar prices fall in Baghdad, rise in Erbil markets
2025-12-18T07:48:19+00:00

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

On Thursday, the exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar fell in Baghdad but rose in Erbil markets.

According to a survey conducted by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rate decreased with the opening of the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 142,600 dinars per 100 dollars, down from 142,700 dinars on Wednesday.

In Baghdad, currency exchange stores recorded a selling rate of 143,000 dinars per 100 dollars and a buying rate of 142,000 dinars.

In Erbil, the selling price reached 141,600 dinars per 100 dollars, while the buying price was 141,400.

