Damascus forces deploy to Qamishli under agreement with SDF

Shafaq News- Qamishli

Syrian government forces began entering northeastern Syria’s Qamishli on Tuesday under the recent agreement between Damascus and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), local media outlets reported.

مراسل سانا في الحسكة: رتل من الأمن الداخلي بدأ بالدخول إلى مدينة القامشلي.#الأمن_الداخلي_السوري #القامشلي pic.twitter.com/e4nFEmfqJ0 — الوكالة العربية السورية للأنباء - سانا (@Sana__gov) February 3, 2026

In a statement, the General Command of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF)-affiliated Internal Security Forces (Asayish) in the Jazira region, northeastern Syria, said readiness levels had been raised in Qamishli and its surrounding areas to facilitate the deployment of government forces.

The group noted that a convoy securing the entry of Syrian government forces into Hasakah came under direct gunfire from “terrorist cells,” adding that internal security units intervened to secure the convoy and pursue the attackers. Several suspects were arrested, and one security force member is receiving medical treatment after sustaining injuries during the operation, it said, stressing, “A temporary curfew was imposed as a precautionary measure.”

Around 100 Interior Ministry personnel arrived yesterday from Al-Hol, east of Hasakah, and established headquarters at the traffic police center as part of coordinated deployments with the SDF, marking the start of a phased integration of the Asayish into the state security apparatus.

Damascus and the SDF reached a ceasefire deal on January 30, 2026, after weeks of escalation in northeastern Syria. The agreement provides for the deployment of Interior Ministry security forces to the centers of Hasakah and Qamishli, as part of an integration of military, security, and administrative structures. Sources told Shafaq News that the accord halts fighting, incorporates SDF units into the Syrian military, transfers urban security in Hasakah and Qamishli to state control, integrates Autonomous Administration institutions into government bodies, affirms Kurdish civil rights, and enables the return of displaced residents.

