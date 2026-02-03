Iraq security brief: Arrests, explosion, fatal crashes
Shafaq News
Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on February 3.
- Baath, ISIS Affiliation Arrested (Babil)
Popular Mobilization Forces arrested a suspect over Baath Party membership and links to ISIS.
- Extremist Book Banned at Damascus Fair (Baghdad/ Damascus)
Iraqi intelligence intervened to halt the display and sale of a book promoting terrorism and sectarianism at the Damascus International Book Fair.
- Unidentified Object Explosion (Baghdad)
A mysterious object exploded in a residential area south of Baghdad causing panic but no injuries.
- Vehicle Breaches Checkpoint, Fatalities Reported (Diyala)
A speeding car rammed a security checkpoint on the Baghdad–Kirkuk Road, igniting vehicles and causing multiple deaths.
- Two Suicide Cases Under Investigation (Baghdad)
A teenage boy and a young woman died in separate suspected suicide incidents in eastern Baghdad, with investigations ongoing.
- Fake Counterterror Officer Sentenced (Baghdad)
A court sentenced a man to two ten year prison terms for impersonating an officer and defrauding citizens.
- Family Killed in Bridge Crash, Garage Fire (Kirkuk)
Three family members died after their car fell from a bridge, while a separate garage fire caused material damage only.