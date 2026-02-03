Iraq security brief: Arrests, explosion, fatal crashes

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on February 3.

- Baath, ISIS Affiliation Arrested (Babil)

Popular Mobilization Forces arrested a suspect over Baath Party membership and links to ISIS.

- Extremist Book Banned at Damascus Fair (Baghdad/ Damascus)

Iraqi intelligence intervened to halt the display and sale of a book promoting terrorism and sectarianism at the Damascus International Book Fair.

- Unidentified Object Explosion (Baghdad)

A mysterious object exploded in a residential area south of Baghdad causing panic but no injuries.

- Vehicle Breaches Checkpoint, Fatalities Reported (Diyala)

A speeding car rammed a security checkpoint on the Baghdad–Kirkuk Road, igniting vehicles and causing multiple deaths.

- Two Suicide Cases Under Investigation (Baghdad)

A teenage boy and a young woman died in separate suspected suicide incidents in eastern Baghdad, with investigations ongoing.

- Fake Counterterror Officer Sentenced (Baghdad)

A court sentenced a man to two ten year prison terms for impersonating an officer and defrauding citizens.

- Family Killed in Bridge Crash, Garage Fire (Kirkuk)

Three family members died after their car fell from a bridge, while a separate garage fire caused material damage only.