Iraq security brief: Clashes, mass arrests, and explosions

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on August 26, 2025.

Drowning (Diyala):

Police recovered the body of a 16-year-old boy who drowned while swimming in a water project on the outskirts of Baqubah, a security source told Shafaq News.

Armed Clashes (Baghdad):

The Interior Ministry reported that security forces dispersed an armed fight in al-Bataween area, which left one man with a gunshot wound and another stabbed.

Major Security Operations (Baghdad):

A large-scale operation in eastern Baghdad resulted in the arrest of more than 100 suspects wanted for murder, drug trafficking, and prostitution. Baghdad Operations Command said another sweep led to the arrest of 103 people, including one on terrorism charges, seven on other counts, and 85 foreigners violating residency rules. Several unlicensed weapons were seized.

Fire Incident (Baghdad):

Four federal police officers suffered smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at al-Saqr Camp, south of the capital.

Theft Arrests (Dhi Qar):

Police in al-Shatrah district arrested two suspects accused of theft, according to the provincial command.

Tribal Tensions (Dhi Qar):

A source reported escalating tensions in eastern al-Nasiriyah following the killing of a young man, with fears of wider clashes.

Explosion (Basra):

An explosive sound device detonated inside a Ministry of Industry-affiliated company, causing material damage but no casualties.