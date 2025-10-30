Security brief: Violence, accidents, and arrests mark Iraq’s day

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on Thursday, October 30, 2025.

ISIS Suspect Arrested (Saladin):

Saraya al-Salam, the armed wing of the Patriotic Shiite Movement (PSM), arrested on Thursday a terrorist known as “Abu Ikhlas”, affiliated with ISIS, in the city of Samarra.

Drive-by Shooting (Maysan):

Two people were killed when unidentified gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in al-Azeer district, southern Maysan.

Violent Altercations (Dhi Qar):

Three people were injured in two separate incidents in Nasiriyah. Two were wounded in a fight involving sharp objects in al-Mansouriya, while a third man was injured in an armed attack carried out by three suspects who were later arrested.

Salon Assault (Kirkuk):

A woman was injured in a brawl inside a women’s salon in the al-Tasnin area of central Kirkuk. The fight escalated from a verbal dispute to the use of sharp tools. Police detained all participants and opened an investigation.

Traffic Accident (Kirkuk):

A senior army officer, Brig. Gen. Nayef al-Jubouri, and two soldiers were killed when their military vehicle overturned on the highway between Taza and Daquq due to speeding.

Fatal Traffic Accidents (Nineveh):

Two men were killed in separate road accidents—one in Zummar district, northwest of Mosul, and another in al-Shohadaa neighborhood inside the city. Authorities opened investigations into both incidents.

Armed Attack (Baghdad):

A man was shot dead by an unidentified assailant in al-Doura, southern Baghdad. The suspect fled before police arrived. Security forces have launched a search and formed a special investigation team.

Traffic Collision (Diyala):

Two people were killed when a Hyundai sedan crashed into an electric pole in Baqubah’s al-Falahah Square. Police removed the bodies and began an inquiry into the cause of the accident.

Warehouse Fire (Kirkuk):

A large fire broke out at a motor oil storage facility in Kirkuk’s new industrial zone, injuring one worker and destroying two vehicles. Civil Defense teams extinguished the blaze after an hour-long effort. Preliminary findings suggest an electrical short circuit caused the fire.