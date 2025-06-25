Iraq sentences four over ties to extremist al-Qurban sect

Shafaq News/ An Iraqi court on Wednesday sentenced four individuals to two years in prison for their affiliation with the banned group known as al-Qurban, a security source told Shafaq News.

According to the source, the defendants had insulted a religious figure held in high reverence by a recognized sect. The court based its ruling on Article 372 of the amended Iraqi Penal Code No. 111 of 1969, which criminalizes offenses against religious symbols and beliefs.

The most recent arrests took place in April, when Iraqi security forces detained 148 members of the outlawed sect, including the group’s chief ideologue, known as “Al-Arif,” during operations in Basra, al-Muthanna, Wasit, Maysan, and Dhi Qar provinces.

Al-Qurban, also known locally as “al-Allahiya,” has gained notoriety for its extreme practices. Its followers reportedly venerate Imam Ali bin Abi Taleb, the first Imam in Shia Islam, as a divine figure and engage in ritual acts involving symbolic sacrifices, including selecting individuals by lot.

No Shia religious authority has recognized the group, which remains banned under Iraqi laws prohibiting religious incitement and threats to public safety.