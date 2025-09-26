Iraq security brief: Suicide, ISIS airstrikes and deadly shootings
Shafaq News
Below is a summary of key security developments across Iraq on September 26, 2025.
- Teen Suicide (Dhi Qar)
A 17-year-old hanged himself inside his home in Suq al-Shuyukh under unclear circumstances. Intelligence services opened an investigation to determine whether the case is linked to the banned “Qurban” cult.
- Two Injured in Shooting (Dhi Qar)
A street fight in central al-Nasiriyah escalated into gunfire, wounding two people. Police arrested the shooter on the spot.
- Extortion Attempt Foiled (Kirkuk)
Security forces detained a suspect who tried to blackmail a parliamentary candidate, demanding around $38,000 during a staged meeting at a restaurant. He was caught in the act and referred to the judiciary.
- Airstrikes on ISIS Hideouts (Saladin)
Iraqi F-16 jets carried out strikes on ISIS positions in the Hamrin mountains near the Abbas oil fields, destroying hideouts and tunnels. Authorities are assessing possible casualties.
- Violent Incidents (Baghdad / Kirkuk)
In Baghdad’s al-Husseiniya district, a gas station worker shot dead a man during a dispute and later admitted to a previous killing in Maysan.
In a separate case, a quarrel in al-Saadoun ended with a Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) member fatally shooting an Interior Ministry officer.
In Kirkuk, a nine-year-old boy was critically injured by a gunshot to the head near the Bani Maqan checkpoint on the Kirkuk–al-Sulaymaniyah road.