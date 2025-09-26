Iraq security brief: Suicide, ISIS airstrikes and deadly shootings

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security developments across Iraq on September 26, 2025.

- Teen Suicide (Dhi Qar)

A 17-year-old hanged himself inside his home in Suq al-Shuyukh under unclear circumstances. Intelligence services opened an investigation to determine whether the case is linked to the banned “Qurban” cult.

- Two Injured in Shooting (Dhi Qar)

A street fight in central al-Nasiriyah escalated into gunfire, wounding two people. Police arrested the shooter on the spot.

- Extortion Attempt Foiled (Kirkuk)

Security forces detained a suspect who tried to blackmail a parliamentary candidate, demanding around $38,000 during a staged meeting at a restaurant. He was caught in the act and referred to the judiciary.

- Airstrikes on ISIS Hideouts (Saladin)

Iraqi F-16 jets carried out strikes on ISIS positions in the Hamrin mountains near the Abbas oil fields, destroying hideouts and tunnels. Authorities are assessing possible casualties.

- Violent Incidents (Baghdad / Kirkuk)

In Baghdad’s al-Husseiniya district, a gas station worker shot dead a man during a dispute and later admitted to a previous killing in Maysan.

In a separate case, a quarrel in al-Saadoun ended with a Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) member fatally shooting an Interior Ministry officer.

In Kirkuk, a nine-year-old boy was critically injured by a gunshot to the head near the Bani Maqan checkpoint on the Kirkuk–al-Sulaymaniyah road.