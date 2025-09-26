Iraq’s security crushes plot targeting parliamentary candidate

Shafaq News – Kirkuk

Iraqi security forces foiled on Friday an extortion attempt targeting a candidate in the upcoming parliamentary elections scheduled for November.

A security source told Shafaq News that the suspect lured the candidate to a restaurant and demanded 50 million dinars (about $38,000) in exchange for withholding damaging information.

According to the source, the suspect was taken into custody and referred to the judiciary under legal procedures.

He did not disclose the candidate’s name or political affiliation.

The incident comes as Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission has already excluded hundreds of candidates from the November vote over issues including fraud, forgery, bribery, and criminal records. The country’s Integrity Commission has also urged voters and officials to report electoral violations through a special hotline set up to monitor attempts at manipulation or financial misconduct.