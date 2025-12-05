Turkiye: 230+ ISIS suspects arrested sweeping raids

Shafaq News – Ankara

233 individuals suspected of links to ISIS were arrested in coordinated operations across 33 provinces over the past two weeks, Turkiye’s Interior Ministry revealed on Friday.

In a post on X, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said that authorities placed 51 suspects in pre-trial detention and ordered judicial supervision for 24 others.

“33 İlde DEAŞ’a Karşı Eş Zamanlı Operasyonlarımız Başarıyla Tamamlandı”🔻Geçmiş dönemlerde DEAŞ terör örgütü içerisinde faaliyet yürüten,🔻Örgüte finans sağlayan 233 şüpheliyi, Polisimizin son 2 haftadır süren operasyonlarında yakaladık.❗51’i TUTUKLANDI. ❗24’ü hakkında… pic.twitter.com/Pi5PwhF3HK — Ali Yerlikaya (@AliYerlikaya) December 5, 2025

Turkiye has intensified its GURZ operations since the summer of 2024, a campaign Yerlikaya says has expanded through consecutive phases known as GURZ-31, GURZ-32, and GURZ-33. The minister reported that 128 suspects were detained in the latest round, with 43 held in custody and judicial oversight continuing for 24 others, as authorities step up nationwide efforts to dismantle ISIS-linked cells.

Authorities say the nationwide campaign aims to dismantle ISIS cells that continue attempting to reorganize inside the country.