Turkiye arrests +100 in nationwide GÜRZ operations targeting ISIS

Shafaq News/ Turkiye announced, on Wednesday, the arrest of over 100 suspects during GÜRZ operations targeting ISIS across 22 provinces over the past three weeks.

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya wrote on X, "128 suspects have been arrested, with 43 in custody pending investigation,” as part of the ongoing GÜRZ-31-32-33 operations since the summer of 2024.

"Judicial oversight continues for 24 other suspects."

Notably, Turkish authorities have intensified their efforts against ISIS cells with Gürz operations, arresting more than 943 suspects in 2024 alone.

Since the self-declared “caliphate” collapsed in 2019, some suspected ISIS members have taken refuge in Turkiye, where they have established a so-called Khorasan Province (Daesh-K) network. The group seeks "new methods" and recruits additional foreign nationals for its operations, as ongoing counterterrorism efforts pose a growing “challenge” to their activities, according to Turkish security sources quoted by the Daily Sabah.