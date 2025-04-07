Iraq cracks down on human trafficking

Shafaq News/ Iraqi authorities have arrested nearly 50 individuals accused of human trafficking while posing as spiritual healers, the Interior Ministry said on Monday, following a two-week nationwide operation.

The 48 arrests were made by the Federal Intelligence and Investigations Agency’s anti-trafficking unit across Baghdad and several other provinces, in an operation conducted under the direction of Interior Minister Abdul Amir al-Shammari, and in coordination with the Supreme Judicial Council to expedite legal procedures.

In a statement, the ministry said the suspects posed as “spiritual” or religious healers to carry out blackmail, coercion, and abuse, largely directed at women and children. Preliminary investigations found evidence of both physical and psychological exploitation.

“These acts constitute serious trafficking crimes and pose a threat to both legal systems and societal stability,” the statement said.

Authorities urged the public to report suspicious activity through the national hotline, describing it as a “shared responsibility” to safeguard communities.

Notably, Iraqi Law No. 28 of 2012 imposes severe penalties, including the death sentence, for human organ trafficking