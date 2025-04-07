Iraq cracks down on human trafficking
Shafaq News/ Iraqi authorities have arrested
nearly 50 individuals accused of human trafficking while posing as spiritual
healers, the Interior Ministry said on Monday, following a two-week nationwide
operation.
The 48 arrests were made by the Federal
Intelligence and Investigations Agency’s anti-trafficking unit across Baghdad
and several other provinces, in an operation conducted under the direction of
Interior Minister Abdul Amir al-Shammari, and in coordination with the Supreme
Judicial Council to expedite legal procedures.
In a statement, the ministry said the suspects
posed as “spiritual” or religious healers to carry out blackmail, coercion, and
abuse, largely directed at women and children. Preliminary investigations found
evidence of both physical and psychological exploitation.
“These acts constitute serious trafficking crimes
and pose a threat to both legal systems and societal stability,” the statement
said.
Authorities urged the public to report suspicious activity through
the national hotline, describing it as a “shared responsibility” to safeguard
communities.
Notably, Iraqi Law No. 28 of 2012 imposes severe penalties, including
the death sentence, for human organ trafficking