Iraq foils Euphrates smuggling: 400,000 Captagon pills seized

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iraqi border forces foiled an attempt to smuggle hundreds of thousands of narcotic pills through the Euphrates River.

The operation, carried out by the Border Commando Brigade, succeeded in thwarting a 400,000 Captagon smuggling attempt after detecting the contraband using thermal cameras in Al-Baghouz area, the forces stated.

“The pills were found concealed in tightly sealed plastic containers.”

All legal procedures had been followed, and the seized materials were reportedly handed over to the appropriate authorities for further investigation.

On Saturday, Iraqi security forces foiled three drug smuggling attempts, arresting several individuals.