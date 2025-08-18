Iraq-Lebanon operation dismantles major captagon factory

Shafaq News – Baghdad/Beirut

A joint intelligence cooperation between Iraq and Lebanon led to the dismantling of “the largest Captagon factory in the Middle East,” located in Lebanon’s Beqaa Valley.

In a statement, Iraq’s Security Media Cell explained that Iraqi intelligence had provided precise information to Lebanese counterparts, enabling the Lebanese army in mid-July 2025 to carry out a large-scale operation. The raid led to the seizure of the factory and the disruption of vast quantities of narcotics prepared for manufacturing and distribution.

According to the statement, Lebanon’s General Directorate of State Security confirmed in an official letter to Iraq’s Interior Ministry that the operation highlighted the strength of bilateral security ties and demonstrated Iraq’s “leading” role in addressing cross-border threats.