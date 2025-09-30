Iraq seizes +85 kg of drugs in cross-border, domestic operations

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s General Directorate of Narcotics Control seized 88 kg of drugs in several areas, including 38 Kg of captagon inside Kuwait, in coordination with the Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior, the Directorate announced on Tuesday.

The agency said it also cooperated with the Iraqi National Intelligence Service to seize 51 kg of captagon in Kirkuk through an intelligence-led ambush.

In Baghdad’s al-Karkh district, police seized 3 kg of crystal meth, while in Saladin, they confiscated 25,000 captagon pills and arrested three suspects after a pursuit coordinated with Al-Anbar police.

Iraq has become both a transit hub and a growing consumer market for narcotics, with captagon and methamphetamine trafficking expanding sharply in recent years. According to the UN Office on Drugs and Crime, seizures of these substances have surged thousands of percent since 2019, reflecting both intensified enforcement and rising domestic demand.

