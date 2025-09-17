Lebanon: 64M captagon pills seized in Beqaa raid

Lebanon: 64M captagon pills seized in Beqaa raid
2025-09-17T17:50:57+00:00

Shafaq News – Beirut

On Wednesday, the Lebanese army seized nearly 64 million Captagon pills during a raid in the eastern Beqaa, calling it one of the largest drug seizures in the country’s history.

According to the military statement, an intelligence unit, supported by army forces, stormed a facility in Budai, Baalbek, where troops found massive quantities of narcotics, 79 barrels of chemical precursors, and multiple drug-manufacturing machines.

Authorities have opened an investigation to identify and pursue the network behind the operation.

This raid follows a similar operation in July, during which the army dismantled a major Captagon production hub in the same region.

Read more: Iraq-Lebanon operation dismantles major captagon factory

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon