Lebanon: 64M captagon pills seized in Beqaa raid

On Wednesday, the Lebanese army seized nearly 64 million Captagon pills during a raid in the eastern Beqaa, calling it one of the largest drug seizures in the country’s history.

According to the military statement, an intelligence unit, supported by army forces, stormed a facility in Budai, Baalbek, where troops found massive quantities of narcotics, 79 barrels of chemical precursors, and multiple drug-manufacturing machines.

Authorities have opened an investigation to identify and pursue the network behind the operation.

This raid follows a similar operation in July, during which the army dismantled a major Captagon production hub in the same region.

