Lebanese Army busts captagon smuggling ring at airport

Shafaq News / On Wednesday, the Lebanese Army Intelligence Directorate seized captagon pills at Beirut International Airport, uncovering an international drug trafficking network smuggling between Lebanon and Gulf countries.

The investigations revealed that the network included more than 10 individuals, among them Lebanese citizens and foreigners, including a person holding German nationality.

The network was facilitated by a customs officer working at the airport, who was arrested along with two other individuals, while the remaining suspects are still at large.

The seized captagon pills were professionally packaged within the artwork in an attempt to conceal the smuggling operation, according to the investigations.

Deputy Government Commissioner at the Military Court, Judge Hani Al-Hajjar, concluded the inquiry and filed charges against the detainees and the fugitives for drug trafficking and dealing, based on Article 126 of the Anti-Drug Law, in addition to Articles 351 and 352 of the Penal Code concerning bribery offenses.

Al-Hajjar requested that the First Military Investigating Judge interrogate the detainees and issue arrest warrants against them, and recommended issuing arrest warrants in absentia for the fugitives.