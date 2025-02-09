Lebanese Army announces deployment in Southern towns

Shafaq News/ The Lebanese army announced on Sunday its deployment in several towns in the eastern sector of southern Lebanon, following the withdrawal of Israeli forces, while the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon remains in effect.

In a statement, the Lebanese army said, "Military units have deployed in the towns of Rab’ Thalatheen, Bani Hayyan, and Talousa-Merjeyoun in the eastern sector”, adding that the deployment took place in coordination with the five-member committee overseeing the ceasefire agreement.

The Lebanese army added it continues close coordination with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) regarding the situation on the border.

Violence escalated in recent weeks, with dozens of Lebanese casualties from Israeli gunfire, as residents displaced by the fighting over the past year attempt to return to their southern Lebanese towns still occupied by Israeli forces.

The ceasefire agreement reached in November called for the withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Lebanon and the removal of Hezbollah weapons from the area, with the Lebanese army set to deploy within 60 days. The agreement has been extended until February 18.