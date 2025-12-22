200K captagon pills seized in Iraq–Syria operation

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Damascus

A joint Iraqi–Syrian security operation dismantled an international drug trafficking network inside Syrian territory and seized thousands of captagon pills.

In two separate statements, the Iraqi Interior Ministry’s General Directorate for Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Affairs and the Syrian Ministry of Interior reported that the operation led to the arrest of four internationally wanted suspects and the seizure of 200,000 Captagon pills.

They added that the suspects have been referred to the judiciary to face legal proceedings.

Since December 2024, Syrian authorities have dismantled 15 industrial-scale Captagon laboratories and 13 storage facilities, according to data from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

During the same period, authorities across the Arab region seized at least 177 million Captagon tablets, equivalent to around 30 tons, with data revealing that Gulf countries remain the main destination for Captagon shipments originating from Syria.