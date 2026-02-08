Gold prices hold ground in Baghdad, climb in Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

Gold prices hovered around 1.04–1.05 million IQD per mithqal in Baghdad on Sunday, holding steady from the previous session, while Erbil recorded a slight increase, according to a Shafaq News survey.

Gold prices on Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 1.044 million IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, with a buying price of 1.040 million IQD, unchanged from Saturday.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold stood at 1.014 million IQD, while the buying price reached 1.010 million IQD.

In jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 1.045 million and 1.055 million IQD, while Iraqi gold sold for between 1.015 million and 1.025 million IQD.

In Erbil, 22-carat gold was sold at 1.150 million IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 1.098 million IQD, and 18-carat gold at 942,000 IQD.