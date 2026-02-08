Iran: Respect will be returned and force will be met in kind

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Sunday that diplomacy remains Tehran’s primary foreign policy path, but warned that any use of force against the country would be met with a proportionate response.

Speaking at the first National Congress on Foreign Policy and the History of Foreign Relations, Araghchi defended Iran’s right to peaceful nuclear technology, including uranium enrichment. Tehran, he argued, has paid a high price to secure what it considers a legitimate entitlement, rejecting “any external dictates over its capabilities” and reiterating that Iran is not seeking a nuclear weapon.

Referring to last year’s 12-day war with Israel, Araghchi portrayed Iran’s endurance as evidence of its refusal to yield under pressure. While reaffirming Tehran’s preference for dialogue and rational engagement, he warned, “Respect would be reciprocated, while force would draw a proportionate response,” stressing that Iran will not compromise on its independence, dignity, or sovereignty.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, meanwhile, described negotiations with the United States over the nuclear file as a constructive step, noting that dialogue remains Iran’s chosen means of resolving disputes, grounded in rights guaranteed under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

گفتگوهای ایران و امریکا که با پیگیری دولت‌های دوست در منطقه برگزار شد، یک قدم به جلو بود. گفتگو همواره راهبرد ما برای حل و فصل مسالمت‌آمیز بوده است. منطق ما در هسته‌ای، حقوق مصرح در معاهده عدم اشاعه است. ملت ایران همواره تکریم را با تکریم پاسخ داده، اما زبان زور را برنمی‌تابد. — Masoud Pezeshkian (@drpezeshkian) February 8, 2026

The remarks followed the conclusion on Friday of US-Iran nuclear talks in Muscat, held under Omani sponsorship. The meetings brought together a US delegation led by envoy Steve Witkoff and an Iranian team headed by Araghchi, marking the first round of negotiations since US strikes in June on sites linked to Iran’s nuclear program during the 12-day confrontation between Tel Aviv and Tehran.

