Iran sees opening for nuclear deal with US

Shafaq News/ Iran stated on Friday that there was a “good opportunity” to reach an agreement with the United States over its nuclear program.

Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht Ravanchi noted that Tehran was prepared for “serious and constructive dialogue based on mutual respect,” describing cooperation as the best path to resolving outstanding disputes. He added that a deal was possible if Washington “avoided unrelated demands and stopped using threats or coercive tactics.”

The US reportedly seeks to limit not only Iran’s nuclear activity but also its missile program and support for groups such as Hamas and Hezbollah.

Ravanchi said Iran had recently held consultations with China, Russia, and three European countries on its nuclear program, and reiterated that diplomatic engagement remained “a priority.”

“Any form of threat or arrogance is completely unacceptable to us,” he stated, adding that negotiation and regional cooperation were Tehran’s preferred approaches to Middle East issues.

The comments came as indirect negotiations were scheduled to resume on Saturday in Oman, where regional and international mediators are working to revive stalled talks between Tehran and Washington.

Ali Shamkhani, political adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, announced that Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi would travel to Oman with full authority to lead the discussions. He explained that Iran was seeking a “realistic and fair” agreement without “media theatrics,” and maintained that the path to a deal would be “clear and straightforward” if the US showed genuine intent.

Iran has steadily expanded its nuclear program since the US withdrawal from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). According to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Tehran has enriched uranium up to 60% purity, far beyond the 3.67% cap set by the original deal and approaching weapons-grade levels.

Western governments and the IAEA have warned that Iran’s enrichment levels have no credible civilian justification and could shorten the time it would need to produce a nuclear weapon if it chose to do so. Iran denies seeking nuclear arms, saying its program is for "peaceful" purposes.