Taqaddum head: Consensus reached to expedite constitutional deadlines

Former Iraqi Parliament Speaker and head of Taqaddum (Progress) Party, Mohammad Al-Halbousi, said on Tuesday that political forces have reached a broad consensus to swiftly complete remaining entitlements.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Al-Halbousi noted that political blocs were keen to finalize the parliamentary leadership in line with constitutional requirements, describing the Iraqi judiciary's role in safeguarding constitutional processes and legal formulations as “key to preserving institutional timelines.”

Al-Halbousi acknowledged existing differences in political views and power balances among Iraq’s components, but “the majority favors adherence to constitutional deadlines for electing the president and appointing the prime minister.”

Earlier today, Iraq entered the next phase of presidential selection and government formation following the completion of parliamentary leadership elections.

