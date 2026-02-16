Iraq records two suicides within hours

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Tragedy struck Baghdad with two separate deaths, including a teenage girl who took her own life, a security source told Shafaq News on Monday.

According to the source, a 15-year-old girl was found hanged inside her family home in Nahrawan. Relatives indicated she had been struggling with mental health challenges.

In northern Baghdad, security forces uncovered the body of an unidentified man in the Bazoul area of Al-Rashidiya. Severe decomposition made it difficult to determine his identity at the scene.

On Sunday, four suicide cases were also recorded in Iraq’s southern provinces of Najaf and Dhi Qar, involving individuals employed in the Health Ministry and a police officer.

Data from the Interior Ministry and the Iraq Human Rights Center reveal that more than 740 suicide cases were recorded across Iraq in 2025. Dhi Qar registered the highest number, with around 140 cases, followed by Baghdad with approximately 120, and Basra in third place.

Official figures indicate that most victims were between 18 and 30 years old, while women accounted for 42% of the total cases. Nearly half of the recorded deaths, about 48%, involved a single method, according to official data.

Read more: Student suicide epidemic in Iraq: understanding causes and urgent actions