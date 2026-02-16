Iran links uranium enrichment to sanctions relief

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran is ready to discuss the levels of uranium enrichment with the United States, if Washington demonstrates a genuine commitment to lifting economic sanctions, the country’s Foreign Ministry indicated on Monday.

In a press conference, Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi said the current negotiations are focused strictly on the nuclear file, with Tehran willing to undergo regular International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspections as proof it is not seeking nuclear weapons.

He also drew attention to the presence of more than 40,000 US troops across bases in Gulf countries and near the Arabian Sea, warning that such deployments could alter regional dynamics if Iran perceives them as an existential threat.

“If tensions escalate into direct confrontation, US military installations in the region would be viewed as legitimate targets,” he added, stressing that in the case of any attack, the situation would be entirely different.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi departed for Geneva, Switzerland, at the head of a diplomatic delegation to take part in the second round of talks with Washington scheduled for Tuesday. The meeting follows the February 6 indirect talks in Muscat, which both sides described as a constructive start despite remaining differences. Tehran maintains that negotiations should focus solely on the nuclear program and rejects any discussions on its missile capabilities, while Washington is pressing for broader concessions, including halting enrichment and ending support for regional allies such as Lebanon's Hezbollah, Yemen's Ansarallah, and armed groups in Iraq —proposals Iranian officials have consistently rejected.

