Iran warns US: Nuclear talks at risk over enrichment demands

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht-Ravanchi warned that nuclear negotiations with the United States risk collapsing if Washington insists on its enrichment conditions.

“The talks will lead nowhere if the US continues to demand that Iran stop all enrichment activities,” Ravanchi confirmed to Iran’s Nour News agency.

The remarks followed a statement from US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, who outlined a firm red line on uranium enrichment.

In an interview with ABC News on Sunday, Witkoff reiterated that Washington would not accept “even 1%” enrichment, describing the issue as non-negotiable. He argued that any level of enrichment could bring Iran closer to developing a nuclear weapon, which the US is determined to prevent.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi dismissed the American stance, reaffirming that enrichment activities in Iran will continue for peaceful purposes.

Ravanchi, in turn, proposed the idea of forming a regional nuclear consortium—including Iran, the United States, and neighboring countries—if the initiative is approached with serious intent.