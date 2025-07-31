Iran insists on US compensation before talks

Shafaq News - Tehran

On Thursday, Iran reaffirmed its commitment to uranium enrichment, insisting that nuclear talks will only resume if the United States compensates for damages from last month’s conflict with Israel.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi emphasized that Tehran will not enter talks with President Donald Trump’s administration without reparations, dismissing any prospect of returning to “normal conditions” following the war.

He pointed to the recent conflict as a factor that has further deepened Tehran’s mistrust of the Trump administration. “Anti-negotiation feelings are very high. People are telling me, ‘Don’t waste your time anymore, don’t be cheated by them… if they come to negotiations it’s only a cover-up for their other intentions,’” Araghchi clarified.

Highlighting Iran’s continued dedication to a peaceful, civilian nuclear program, Araghchi referenced a two-decade-old fatwa issued by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, which prohibits the development of nuclear weapons.

He also confirmed that Iran maintains its uranium enrichment capabilities, further revealing that several messages were exchanged with US envoy Steve Witkoff during and after the conflict.

These remarks came just hours before Washington announced a new wave of sanctions targeting more than 115 individuals, entities, and vessels, including Mohammad Hossein Shamkhani, son of senior Iranian official Ali Shamkhani.

The US Treasury later described the sanctions as the most extensive Iran-related package since 2018.