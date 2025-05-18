Nuclear standoff: Iran rejects US limits on uranium enrichment

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, tensions over Iran’s nuclear program escalated after Tehran reaffirmed its right to enrich uranium, pushing back against Washington’s position that rejects any level of enrichment.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi dismissed recent remarks by US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, who maintained that Washington “cannot allow even 1 percent of an enrichment capability.” Araghchi described the comments as “completely far from the reality of the negotiations,” reiterating that uranium enrichment in Iran will continue.

He also reiterated his country's readiness to offer assurances that its nuclear program will remain peaceful. “If the demands of the other side are unrealistic, it is natural that they will not be accepted,” he noted.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian echoed that position earlier today, underscoring Iran’s right to use peaceful nuclear technology across vital sectors such as energy and medicine. He also emphasized that Iran neither seeks nor believes in nuclear weapons, citing religious principles that prohibit the development of weapons of mass destruction.

The latest exchange unfolds amid ongoing indirect talks between Iran and the US, held in Muscat and Rome, where four rounds have been completed to date. While progress has been limited, diplomatic channels remain open, and technical discussions continue.

Earlier this week, Iran and the E3 — France, Germany, and Britain — convened a high-level meeting in Istanbul to assess developments in the Iran-US talks. The session marked the sixth round of consultations between the two sides since September 2024, also covering nuclear-related issues and sanctions.