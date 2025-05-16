Iran, E3 seek way forward on nuclear program

Shafaq News/ Iran and three European signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal discussed the future of Tehran’s nuclear program and the possible reactivation of UN sanctions.

The meeting, held at the Iranian Consulate in Istanbul, brought together deputy foreign ministers from Iran, the UK, France, and Germany. Iran remains concerned that the European parties may invoke the agreement’s “snapback mechanism,” a clause that would reinstate UN sanctions lifted under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

In a May 11 op-ed published in Le Point, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned that triggering the mechanism would “mark not only the end of Europe’s role in the agreement, but also a dangerous turning point,” calling for continued dialogue.

European governments have not publicly clarified their position. However, diplomats familiar with the talks indicated that a decision could be made by August to allow time for the UN procedure.

Following the talks, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi stated that Iran and the E3 “remain committed to diplomacy” and would “reconvene as necessary.”

The meeting came as Iran and the United States continue indirect negotiations over Iran’s nuclear activities, which expanded beyond JCPOA limits following Washington’s 2018 withdrawal from the agreement.

As the negotiations move into a fifth round, US officials have demanded verifiable restrictions on enrichment and greater transparency, while Iran continues to call for the full lifting of sanctions.