Supreme Leader Khamenei opens door for US nuclear talks under new Iranian government

Shafaq News/ Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has opened the door to renewed nuclear negotiations with the United States, despite ongoing tensions.

Khamenei, in a video broadcast by state television, stated, "There is no obstacle to engaging with our enemy." He added, "We should not place our hopes in the enemy or wait for their approval in our plans, yet there is no contradiction in negotiating with them in certain instances."

Khamenei’s statements align with his earlier position during the 2015 nuclear agreement, which resulted in a significant curtailment of Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.

Since the collapse of the 2015 deal, Iran has increased its uranium enrichment to 60% purity, close to the 90% needed for weapons production, and has disabled monitoring equipment installed by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). Additionally, Iran has restricted access for some of the IAEA’s most experienced inspectors and has threatened to pursue nuclear weapons capabilities.