Building trust: Iran's goal in "serious" nuclear talks with US

Shafaq News/ Indirect talks between Iran and the United States in Muscat are proceeding "seriously," with discussions focused on easing sanctions and safeguarding Tehran’s right to peaceful nuclear energy, Iran’s Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baqaei wrote in a statement on X that the negotiations aimed to "build trust" regarding Iran's nuclear program.

مذاکرات غیرمستقیم ایران-آمریکا در فضایی جدی ادامه دارد و طرفین مواضع و دیدگاه‌های خود راجع به هر دو حوزه خاتمه مؤثر تحریم‌ها و اعتمادسازی راجع به ماهیت صلح‌آمیز برنامه هسته‌ای ایران/صیانت از حق ایران برای استفاده صلح‌آمیز از انرژی هسته‌ای را از طریق طرف عمانی تبادل می‌کنند. — Esmaeil Baqaei (@IRIMFA_SPOX) April 26, 2025

The US State Department confirmed that Special Envoy Steve Witkoff was participating in the talks. Separately, Michael Anton, director of policy planning at the State Department, is leading technical discussions and is expected to meet Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in the Omani capital, officials said.

Meanwhile, Iran’s currency strengthened during the session, with the dollar quoted at around 7,600 toman per $100, compared to 107,000 toman to the dollar a month earlier when heightened US-Iran tensions and turmoil in gold and currency markets had weakened the unit sharply.