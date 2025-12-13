Israel signals broader international role in Gaza security

Shafaq News – Middle East

The international stabilization force (ISF) in Gaza will not be limited to Arab and Islamic countries, according to Israel’s Yedioth Ahronoth, citing a senior Israeli official on Saturday.

The official said at least one European country has expressed readiness to deploy troops to Gaza, adding that “the United States is not satisfied with this approach and is seeking to bring additional countries into the anticipated force.”

According to the same source, several other countries have offered support in the form of training, guidance, and funding, but remain hesitant to send troops “out of concern about potential clashes with Hamas.”

Separately, Axios reported that President Donald Trump intends to appoint an American general to lead the ISF in Gaza—a step that had not been previously disclosed since the ceasefire in the enclave was announced on October 10 as part of the US peace plan.

Earlier, the Gaza Government Media Office reported that Israel committed 738 ceasefire violations in Gaza since ceasefire's begining, causing 386 deaths, 980 injuries, and 43 arrests.

