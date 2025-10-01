Israel intercepts Global Sumud Flotilla ships

Shafaq News – Gaza

On Wednesday, the Global Sumud (Resilience) Flotilla said the Israeli navy intercepted and boarded several of its vessels as they moved toward Gaza.

In posts on X, organizers released footage showing Israeli ships drawing near before many livestreams from participating boats cut off. The crew of the Alma was told they had entered a “war zone” and would be inspected.

HIGH ALERT — OCTOBER 1ST - 21:34 GMT+3Our vessels are being illegaly Intercepted.Cameras are offline and vessels have been boarded by military personnel. We are actively working to confirm the safety and status of all participants on board.#GSFUpdat… https://t.co/gdBc7qNWHZ — Global Sumud Flotilla (@gbsumudflotilla) October 1, 2025

Another vessel, the Captain Nikos, briefly sent a signal before losing contact. The flotilla’s tracker later showed that the Alma, Adara, and Sirius had all been intercepted.

Organizers said the flotilla had already been targeted in recent weeks by unidentified drones. At least ten boats south of Greece were damaged after aircraft dropped explosive devices and jammed communications, with similar incidents reported earlier off Tunisia.

With more than 70 ships and participants from 44 countries, the convoy the largest civilian mission yet to challenge Israel’s blockade of Gaza.