Iraq security sweep: Terror arrests, deadly incidents, major security cases

Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on December 19, 2025.

- Three Terror Suspects Arrested in Intelligence Operations (Baghdad / Al-Anbar)

Military Intelligence units arrested three wanted terror suspects in separate operations based on prior arrest warrants.

- Family Rescued after Vehicle Plunges into Euphrates (Al-Anbar)

Rescue teams saved an entire family after their vehicle overturned into the Euphrates near Fallujah Dam.

- Two Killed in Separate Incidents Including Accidental Shooting and Domestic Dispute (Basra)

A young man was killed accidentally during a wedding event in Shatt Al-Arab, while a security serviceman was killed in a family dispute in Al-Deir.

- Interior Ministry Reveals Details of Officer Killing (Kirkuk)

Authorities said the killing of Colonel Zaid Adel was criminal in nature, carried out by fellow police officers, one of whom later committed suicide, while others were arrested.

- Shiite Cleric Arrested on Judicial Warrant (Baghdad)

Popular Mobilization Forces security detained Shiite cleric Wathiq Al-Battat on charges of insulting security institutions.

- Two Juvenile Detainees Escape Custody (Baghdad)

Security forces launched a manhunt after two detainees accused of murder and rape escaped from a juvenile detention facility.

- Organized Blackmail Gang Arrested, Cyber Extortionist Detained (Baghdad / Basra)

Basra police dismantled an organized extortion gang, while Baghdad Al-Karkh police arrested a cyber blackmailer in Abu Ghraib.

- Protest over Services Dispersed by Force (Najaf)

Security forces dispersed a protest in Al-Nidaa neighborhood after demonstrators blocked the Najaf-Karbala Road.