Iraqi intelligence arrests three suspects in Baghdad and Al-Anbar

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Security forces detained three suspected terrorists in Iraq’s Baghdad and Al-Anbar provinces, the Military Intelligence Directorate reported on Friday.

According to a statement, the directorate noted that its units carried out separate missions based on precise intelligence, adding that the suspects were detained without any security breaches.

Earlier this week, Iraq’s Counter-Terrorism Service (ICTS), in coordination with Kurdistan Region security forces, arrested six ISIS members across several provinces and destroyed multiple hideouts during targeted operations.

Read more: On ISIS defeat anniversary, Iraq confronts area wakening insurgency