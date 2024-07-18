Baghdad police arrest ISIS member after prolonged surveillance

Shafaq News/ Baghdad's al-Karkh Police Command on Thursday reportedly apprehended a person with ties to the Islamic State (ISIS) extremist group in the Dora area south of the capital Baghdad.

A security source told Shafaq News agency that "a joint force from the al-Karkh Police Command arrested an accusee per Article 4 of Terrorism, in the Dora area south of the capital Baghdad."

The source explained that "the arrest of the accused came after monitoring his movements for two weeks, and after setting up a tight ambush for him."

When ISIS lost its physical caliphate in December 2017, the group morphed into a dangerous insurgency that relies mainly on guerrilla warfare and hit-and-run attacks against civilian and military targets.