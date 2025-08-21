Iraqi forces capture senior ISIS militant in Kirkuk

Shafaq News – Kirkuk

Iraqi security forces on Thursday ISIS a senior ISIS member involved in the killing of four security personnel in the Zghaitoun Valley of Kirkuk province.

A security source told Shafaq News that the detainee, identified as (M.A.S.), was captured following precise intelligence tracking. The raid also led to the seizure of weapons and materials used in terrorist attacks.

The operation is part of ongoing efforts by the security forces to dismantle ISIS sleeper cells and reinforce stability in the province, after a series of attacks in recent months targeting security personnel in the area, the source explained.

Zghaitoun Valley, a rugged mountainous area in Kirkuk, has long served as a hideout for ISIS remnants after their defeat in Iraq’s major cities. The group has exploited the terrain to launch ambushes on security forces and to store weapons and explosives.