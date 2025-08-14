Security briefing: Senior ISIS arrest, PMF theft bust

Security briefing: Senior ISIS arrest, PMF theft bust
2025-08-14T21:18:34+00:00

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on August 14, 2025.

US, CTG Forces Arrest Senior ISIS Operative (Kirkuk)

US forces and the Counter-Terrorism Group (CTG) from al-Sulaymaniyah in the Kurdistan Region arrested a senior ISIS operative during a raid in southwest of Kirkuk. The arrest was carried out without clashes.

Man Killed in Accidental Shooting, Teen Injured in Mosul (Nineveh)

A police source reported that a 41-year-old man died from a gunshot wound while cleaning his weapon at home in Mosul. In a separate incident in the city’s neighborhood, an 18-year-old was injured by stray gunfire.

PMF Foils Mobile Phone Theft Ring Targeting Pilgrims (Baghdad)

The Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) arrested four members of a gang accused of stealing mobile phones from processions and Hussainiyas (Shiite congregation hall used for religious gatherings and funerals) and selling them to buy narcotics.

