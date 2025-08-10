Iraqi intelligence slams Karbala governor for jeopardizing terror probe

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Karbala Governor Nassif al-Khattabi is jeopardizing months of counterterrorism work by publicly revealing details of an alleged ISIS cell during the Arbaeen pilgrimage, a senior Iraqi intelligence official stated on Sunday.

Speaking to Shafaq News, the official said the early disclosure “destroyed” ongoing intelligence efforts, exposed sensitive operational information, and gave “a lifeline” to those behind the plot. He stressed that such investigations depend on secrecy “even after foiling an attack,” warning that publicizing names, locations, and alleged foreign links risks compromising other operations.

The source said the arrests were made several days before the governor’s announcement and involved more suspects than reported. Allegations of ties to Israel’s Mossad, he added, were based only on unverified confessions.

On Thursday, al-Khattabi told reporters that 22 people had been detained for plotting to attack security forces, service convoys, and pilgrims, including an operation inside a husseiniya along the Karbala–Najaf road. He claimed the group was linked to both ISIS and Israel.

The intelligence official argued that a simple statement confirming a foiled attack would have sufficed, adding that releasing detainees’ confessions could cause further damage. He described the timing—during peak Arbaeen pilgrimage crowds—as dangerous and politically motivated, calling it “early electioneering” that derailed three months of coordinated tracking inside and outside Iraq.