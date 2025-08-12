Over 1,000 journalists cover Arbaeen pilgrimage in Karbala

Shafaq News – Karbala

Over 1,000 journalists, media professionals, and technical crews from Iraq and abroad are covering this year’s Arbaeen pilgrimage, one of the world’s largest religious gatherings, according to the Karbala branch of the Iraqi Journalists Syndicate.

Hussein al-Shammari, head of the syndicate's Karbala office, told Shafaq News that 41 satellite TV channels, nine radio stations, and 11 news agencies are covering the event. The total number of participating media personnel has reached 1,080, including 167 Arab and international journalists.

He added that the field coverage relies on 16 SNG vehicles and 20 LiveU units, enabling uninterrupted global broadcasting of the pilgrimage.

Arbaeen marks the end of the 40-day mourning period for Hussein bin Ali, the third Shia Imam and the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, who was killed in the Battle of Karbala in 680 AD (61 AH). The event falls on 20 Safar in the Islamic calendar and draws millions of Shia pilgrims annually to Karbala, many of whom walk long distances from across Iraq and beyond.

Security and service operations are scaled up nationwide to accommodate the massive influx of visitors and ensure their safety throughout the pilgrimage.