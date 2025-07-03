Karbala ramps up for Ashura: Enhanced services and security in place

Shafaq News – Karbala

Karbala province is finalizing preparations for the Ashura pilgrimage, set to take place on Sunday, with 740 Husseini processions registered inside the city and a range of logistical, security, and municipal enhancements underway.

Local authorities have widened key roadways, upgraded airport facilities to accommodate arriving visitors, and implemented safety protocols across hotels and commercial centers. Municipal services have also been reinforced in anticipation of the large crowds.

Mohammed al-Masoudi, head of the Religious Occasions Committee in the Karbala Provincial Council, confirmed all necessary arrangements have been completed to ensure a successful pilgrimage. “The security plan was approved ten days ago, and there are no obstacles at this stage,” he told Shafaq News.

He noted ongoing coordination with the federal government and relevant ministries, and expects the visit to proceed smoothly. “The expected turnout is lower than that of Arbaeen (40 days after Ashura), so we do not anticipate any major issues,” al-Masoudi explained.

Magda al-Ardawi, head of the Sanctity of Karbala and Religious Affairs Committee, emphasized that service and security plans are continuously evolving to meet the needs of pilgrims. “Electricity is being supplied continuously, especially in the Old City during both Ashura and Arbaeen pilgrimages. Water allocations to the province have also been gradually increased,” she noted.

Meanwhile, Iraqi Ministry of Transport spokesperson Maytham al-Safi explained the ministry began preparations early to ensure a smoother experience for pilgrims this year. “We have a fleet of 600 buses, with 200 allocated specifically for Ashura. More can be dispatched if needed,” he told Shafaq News. He also mentioned that 17 trains are ready for deployment, while the state-run transport management company will coordinate vehicle movements along Karbala’s main access routes.

The Civil Defense Directorate has also finalized its security and emergency plans. Nawass Sabah, Director of Media and Public Relations at the General Directorate of Civil Defense, outlined a three-pillar approach focused on preventive safety, emergency response, and public awareness.

He confirmed 8,000 awareness leaflets have been printed for distribution among pilgrims and across various provinces. These materials include safety guidelines and civil defense instructions specific to the Ashura pilgrimage.