Karbala's call: Ashura's spiritual resonance and its surging economic tide

Shafaq News - Karbala

Ashura, the tenth day of Muharram in the Islamic calendar, marks the martyrdom of Imam Hussein Bin Ali, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, in the Battle of Karbala in 61 AH (680 CE).

In Iraq, particularly in the holy cities of Karbala and Najaf, Ashura is not merely a historical commemoration but a profound annual event that intertwines deep spiritual devotion with significant social, cultural, and increasingly, economic dimensions.

Holy Sites of Ashura in Karbala

The geography of Iraq is integral to the narrative of Ashura, with Karbala at its core. Each sacred site in the city serves as a living testament to the events of 680 CE and attracts millions of pilgrims annually.

At the center lies the Holy Shrine of Imam Hussein, which includes the Tomb of Imam Hussein—the focal point of mourning and devotion. Within the same complex are the tombs of his sons, Ali al-Akbar and infant Ali al-Asghar, both of whom were martyred during the battle, as well as the tombs of loyal companions like Habib ibn Madhahir al-Asadi. One of the most emotionally charged sites within the shrine is al-Madhbah al-Husseini, where Imam Hussein’s head was severed.

Adjacent to this is the Holy Shrine of Al-Abbas, housing the tomb of Imam Hussein’s half-brother and standard-bearer, Abu al-Fadl al-Abbas. Near the shrine are symbolic locations representing the spots where his right and left hands were severed—symbols of loyalty and sacrifice.

Another prominent site is Al-Tel al-Zainabiya, a small hill believed to be where Lady Zainab, the sister of Imam Hussein, stood and witnessed the unfolding tragedy.

Pilgrims also visit the precise locations where Ali al-Akbar and Ali al-Asghar were killed, known as the places of martyrdom.

The Husseini Camp (Al-Mukhayyam al-Husseini) stands as a symbolic representation of the tents of Imam Hussein and his family. Additional sites of immense spiritual importance include the location of Imam Hussein’s final plea before the battle, a branch of the Euphrates River symbolizing the denial of water, and the Diwan of Imam Jaafar al-Sadiq, a venue for mourning rituals. The Shrine of Al-Hurr ibn Yazid al-Riyahi, who defected from the enemy camp to support Imam Hussein, is also a destination for pilgrims, reflecting the possibility of redemption through allegiance.

These locations function not only as historical markers but also as emotional and spiritual waypoints that reinforce the collective memory of Ashura and shape the pilgrim's journey into one of devotion and moral reflection.

Concept of Khidma: A Pillar of Ashura

In Iraq, the practice of Khidma (service) during Ashura and Arbaeen transcends socioeconomic and political divisions, reflecting a collective ethos of selfless devotion. Individuals and groups provide food, water, shelter, and medical aid along pilgrimage routes, considering such acts a sacred duty. Even in neighboring Iran, this spirit is visible in the actions of high-ranking officials—such as the Supreme Leader and presidents—who serve food or clean shrines as acts of humility.

This widespread culture of service operates as a binding social force in Iraqi society. By offering themselves to serve others without expectation of return, volunteers reinforce community cohesion and religious identity in tangible ways. In effect, the pilgrimage becomes not only a spiritual journey but a powerful model of shared sacrifice and unity.

Among the most powerful symbols of this devotion is the story of Ali Jaafar, a 20-year-old from the Thawra neighborhood in Hillah, Babil Province. At the age of five, he suffered an electric shock that resulted in the amputation of both hands. Yet his disability became the beginning, not the end, of his service to Imam Hussein.

"Just as Imam Abbas offered his hands, I, without hands, distribute water to the pilgrims, placing the basket around my neck, and serve with all pride," Ali tells Shafaq News.

Each year, Jaafar travels from Babil to Basra, from where he walks to Karbala despite the searing heat and long distances. He dedicates the first ten days of Muharram to mourning rituals, Latm (rhythmic chest beating), and active service in local processions.

Orphaned and reliant on a friend for the journey, Jaafar’s determination remains unshaken: "Service does not need my hands; it needs intention, and Hussein is the one who strengthens me. I carry the banner of Imam Hussein and stand with it above his noble dome – this is my dream."

His story illustrates how Ashura becomes a platform for moral expression and inner strength among Iraqis, extending the ethos of martyrdom into everyday acts of faith.

Spiritual Dimension: Mourning and Expressions

Mourning during Ashura is deeply emotive and ritualistic. It manifests primarily through weeping and Latm, as well as Quranic recitations and supplications.

Islamic researcher Sheikh Faisal al-Kadhimi notes that Latm has evolved significantly, becoming more sophisticated in rhythm and structure thanks to the work of Rawadid (specialized elegiac poets). These artistic contributions have elevated mourning rituals into culturally resonant forms of collective remembrance.

Regional variations reflect diverse cultural expressions: Indian Shiites perform an emotional, fast-paced Latm; Bahrainis exhibit rhythmic, passionate beats; even within Iraq, styles in Karbala differ markedly from those in Najaf or the southern provinces. “These local styles demonstrate how mourning practices are shaped by both geography and tradition, reinforcing identity at both individual and communal levels.”

Psychologist Manahel al-Saleh interprets the ritual as an emotional outlet. While cautioning against excess, she explains that moderate Latm can help individuals express grief, foster communal belonging, and regulate psychological states through collective rhythmic motion. She also connects Latm with global practices like Sufi dancing, emphasizing its potential to reduce stress and restore mental clarity.

This spiritual expression is reinforced by the belief in Imam Hussein’s intercession in times of need and illness, strengthening the emotional and metaphysical connection pilgrims maintain with Karbala. For many, these rituals are not merely symbolic acts but lived forms of healing, devotion, and spiritual sustenance.

Economic Revival: Impact on Iraq's Economy

In recent years, the Ashura and Arbaeen pilgrimages have evolved beyond their religious significance to become vital components of Iraq’s economic diversification strategy.

A landmark move by the Iraqi Ministry of Interior introduced a $5 visa fee for Arab and foreign pilgrims entering Iraq between Muharram 1st and Safar 20th, 1447 AH (June 27–July 25, 2025). This fee, modest in scale, is expected to generate significant non-oil revenue.

Zuhair al-Fatlawi, a parliamentary committee member for Arbaeen oversight, supports the initiative, citing the 8 million visitors who entered Karbala in 2024. He stresses that transparent management of the revenues is essential to prevent misuse and calls for investment in road and bridge infrastructure, public transport and accommodation, medical services, emergency facilities, and clean, secure rest areas for pilgrims.

Ibtisam al-Hilali, an MP from Karbala, proposes that half of the visa revenue be allocated directly to the province. She highlights the need for post-pilgrimage rehabilitation of water, sewage, and municipal infrastructure to accommodate over 20 million visitors during Arbaeen. She also advocates for bonuses for municipal workers who serve tirelessly during the 40-day mourning period.

In turn, economist Mustafa al-Faraj sees the fee as a prudent starting point toward reducing Iraq’s dependence on oil revenues. He cautions, however, that the fee must not hinder the movement of pilgrims or be applied arbitrarily. Instead, it should be part of a larger religious tourism strategy that supports hotels and local accommodations, transport systems, markets, and small businesses.

Ahmed Eid, another economic researcher, notes that countries like the US generate billions from visa fees annually. The global visa market is worth an estimated $50 billion, revealing untapped potential for Iraq. Eid argues that the fee could also act as a quality filter, reducing crowding and encouraging better regulation.

The Najaf Hotels Association confirms that hotels are fully prepared to host pilgrims and that prices remain stable, signaling both private-sector readiness and confidence in the growing religious tourism sector.