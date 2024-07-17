Karbala: a global hub for religious tourism

Shafaq News/ In the heart of Iraq lies Karbala, a city etched in history and faith; it is one of the most significant cities for religious tourism worldwide, attracting nearly 80 million visitors annually, both from within Iraq and abroad.

Why Karbala?

A holy city in central Iraq, Karbala is a significant pilgrimage destination for Shia Muslims, especially during the Islamic holy month of Muharram. It's here that the Ashura ceremony takes place (Muharram 10), commemorating the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad.

In 680 CE, Imam Hussein, along with his family and a small band of loyal followers, refused to pledge allegiance to a ruler they deemed unjust. This courageous stand resulted in a fateful battle in Karbala, where Imam Hussein and his companions were outnumbered and ultimately martyred.

This event holds immense significance for Shia Muslims. It serves as a potent symbol of sacrifice in the face of tyranny, a testament to the importance of upholding one's convictions even in the face of overwhelming odds.

Every year on Ashura, Karbala transforms into a sea of mourning and remembrance. Massive processions, a tide of humanity clad in black, weave their way through the city streets, culminating at the revered Imam Hussein Shrine. The air thrums with chants, mournful recitation of elegies, and the rhythmic beating of chests in a collective expression of grief and solidarity.

But Ashura transcends mere mourning. It's a day for reflection, a time to contemplate themes of social justice, unwavering courage, and the steadfast commitment to fighting for what one believes in. Acts of charity and kindness are particularly encouraged during this period.

Karbala's significance extends beyond Ashura. The city itself is a revered pilgrimage site throughout the year, with the Imam Hussein Shrine drawing millions of visitors.

While Sunni Muslims also observe Ashura, their focus often leans more towards the historical aspects of the day.

Ashura 2024

On Tuesday evening, ceremonies commemorating Imam Hussein's martyrdom, coinciding with the tenth night of Muharram (Ashura) in the Islamic Hijri calendar, were held. Millions of visitors flocked to the shrines of Imam Hussein and his brother Abbas amid extensive service, health, and security preparations to ensure a smooth pilgrimage despite the large crowds from Iraq and beyond.

Among the arrivals in Iraq was Um Mohammed, a 45-year-old from Bahrain, who spoke to Shafaq News Agency reporter about her visit and the overall atmosphere.

"We usually visit Iraq in the month of Muharram to perform the Ashura and Arbaeen pilgrimages. I arrived in Karbala three days ago via a flight to Najaf Airport. Currently, we are staying in a hotel in Karbala for ten days before returning. Sometimes, we stay until the Arbaeen pilgrimage. We have noticed significant urban development, and hotels are available at reasonable prices." Um Mohammed said.

She added, "We visit Iraq solely for the religious pilgrimage in Karbala and Najaf and then return to our country. We do not visit other tourist sites, whether natural or historical."

Tawfiq Al-Habbali, the Director of Media and Government Communication in Karbala Governorate, told Shafaq News Agency that "last year, in 2023, the governorate welcomed 23 million visitors during the Arbaeen pilgrimage alone."

The importance of the city for Iraqis and Muslims, particularly Shia, reflects the need for special attention to this city, given its potential as an important economic and cultural resource for the state.

Special Attention For the Holy City

The influx of millions of visitors to the city for religious rituals over a short period would overwhelm any country's capacity. However, in Karbala, the process is carried out in the "best possible manner" despite the infrastructure's inability to accommodate these numbers. This highlights the need for developing infrastructure, constructing highways, airports, high-quality hotels, and electronic services, according to experts.

In this context, Azher Al-Kalash, Vice President of the Association of Hotels and Tourist Restaurants in Karbala, said, "Karbala has the highest number of hotels in Iraq, with 900 hotels of various levels, equivalent to one-third of the total number of hotels in the entire country. Some hotels have safety and security concerns raised by the civil defense, but the most comply with the regulations and instructions."

Regarding hotel prices, Al-Kalash told Shafaq News Agency, "Tourism in every country is influenced by supply and demand. Hence, hotel and transportation prices rise during peak times. In Karbala, the minimum hotel rate is around $10 per night, while the maximum can reach $50 during Ashura. However, the amount doubles during the Arbaeen pilgrimage due to the high demand. Arbaeen is the most significant pilgrimage that hotel owners rely on throughout the year."

He emphasized that "tourism plays an important role in stimulating various sectors, whether hotels, agriculture, trade, or others. It contributes to the employment of all economic sectors of society."

Meanwhile, Mohammed Odeh Al-Obaidi, President of the Iraqi Tourism Association, explained, "One of the features of tourism in Iraq is religious tourism, which is not limited to Islamic tourism alone. Currently, we are experiencing the Muharram pilgrimages. Despite the large number of visitors, the infrastructure does not match this influx."

Al-Obaidi told Shafaq News Agency, "Millions of visitors come to perform these rituals and beliefs over a few days and then return to their cities and countries. No country in the world can accommodate such numbers. We have seen what happened during the Hajj season, which was accompanied by many deaths due to the crowds and weather conditions. However, in Karbala, such cases have not been recorded due to better development, coordination, and planning despite the infrastructure's inability to accommodate these numbers. This gives the world an image that Iraq is safe and capable of receiving all types of guests from different countries."

He confirmed that "one of the successful and developed forms of tourism in Iraq today is religious tourism, which is a source of pride for Iraq. However, we need to develop the infrastructure by opening investments, supporting the private sector, and removing all obstacles that could hinder investment and limit the private sector. This will lead to a renaissance in this field."

Al-Obaidi added, "There is also a need to construct more highways, airports, high-quality hotels, and electronic services, along with applications that display all the services needed by visitors in the country to compare prices and book according to their economic level."