Global media converges on Karbala for Ashura coverage

Shafaq News – Karbala

Over 600 media outlets from around the world are covering this year’s Muharram rituals in Karbala, marking one of the most extensive press operations the holy city has witnessed, according to the Iraqi Journalists Syndicate’s Karbala branch.

Branch chief Hussein al-Shammari told Shafaq News Agency on Sunday that the coverage spans news agencies, newspapers, satellite channels, professional photographers, and content creators from various countries.

He confirmed that more than 30 fixed and mobile satellite news gathering (SNG) units are currently operating across the city, broadcasting live coverage of the religious ceremonies—from the flag-changing ritual at the Imam Hussein Shrine through to Ashura, the tenth day of Muharram.

Al-Shammari added that over 800 journalists are participating in the coverage, representing local, regional, and international media—highlighting the religious, cultural, and journalistic significance of the occasion.

He noted that the Imam Hussein and al-Abbas Shrines’ authorities have provided extensive support for the media, including high-speed internet, meal services, designated press platforms, and official ID badges to facilitate journalist access within the heavily visited Old City.

Al-Shammari also praised the security forces for ensuring a safe and efficient environment for reporters and media crews working in Karbala during this critical period.

Ashura, one of the most sacred days in the Shiite Islamic calendar, commemorates the martyrdom of Imam Hussein ibn Ali, grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, who was killed in the Battle of Karbala in 680 CE. The day holds deep spiritual and political resonance for millions of Shiite Muslims worldwide.