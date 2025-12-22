Iraq oil exports to US hit 67M barrels in Q3 2025

Shafaq News – Washington

Iraq shipped more than 67 million barrels of crude oil and petroleum products to the United States in the first nine months of 2025, according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).

The data shared showed that Iraq’s exports from January through September totaled 67.977 million barrels. Monthly shipments fluctuated during the period, falling to 5.427 million barrels in February from 7.136 million in January, then rising to 7.04 million in March. April recorded 6.951 million barrels, followed by 7.114 million in May.

Exports climbed further in June to 8.262 million barrels and 9.528 million in July, peaking at 10.234 million barrels in August before dropping to 6.285 million in September. August marked the highest monthly exports, while February recorded the lowest.

EIA figures indicated that Iraq’s shipments to the US are almost entirely crude oil, mostly heavy crude, with minimal or no refined petroleum products reaching American markets.